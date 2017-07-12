Socialite Iris kaingu Says Its better To Love Someone For Their Material Things

Lusaka Socialite Iris kaingu says its better to love someone for their  material things than to love them for them. In a small note she posted on social media, she explains that in that way getting over a break up is much easier because your love was attached to something materialistic. In the first photo on top, she is spotted with a new dude at the Victoria Falls Carnival in Livingstone. The second photo is a short note and in the image below she  displays her cleavage during a red carpet walk.

 

One Response to "Socialite Iris kaingu Says Its better To Love Someone For Their Material Things"

  1. Imputi   July 12, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Bafikala imwe ninshi uku bloka ama komenti. Muli mbushi sana mwaumfwa. Limbi bosi wenu euletomba chi Ailisi.

