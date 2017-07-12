Lusaka Socialite Iris kaingu says its better to love someone for their material things than to love them for them. In a small note she posted on social media, she explains that in that way getting over a break up is much easier because your love was attached to something materialistic. In the first photo on top, she is spotted with a new dude at the Victoria Falls Carnival in Livingstone. The second photo is a short note and in the image below she displays her cleavage during a red carpet walk.