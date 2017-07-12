Parliament Approves Steps To State Of Emergency

The Patriotic Front(PF) dorminated Parliament has approved the invoking of article 31 of the Constitution of Zambia.

This means that when President Lungu assents to it, the article will give police “enough teeth to bite.”

President Lungu threatened State of Emergency after gutting of public property persisted.

He regretted that the country was slowly sliding to lawlessness.

When the matter was presented before Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala, all the 85 members present in the august house voted for the motion.

47 UPND MPs remain suspended for not attending President Lungu’s State of the Nation address in parliament and now must be regretting as they could have opposed the motion that is likely to make the Head of State very unpopular.