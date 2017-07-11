Zambian Woman Commits Suicide Over A K10

Connect on Linked in

A woman of Mungwi commits suicide over a K10.

A 45-year-old woman of Lazarus village in Mungwi District has committed suicide after a dispute with her son over a K10.

Northern Province Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene confirmed this to Mano News yesterday, saying Benadette Mutale-Mulenga took her life on Saturday 8th July, 2017 around 19:00 hours.