Traders Urged To Sell SEX Herbs In Private

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has condemned the sale of sexual boosters at open trade shows, describing the act as immorality of the worst order.

The authority says the trend should not be tolerated in the Zambian culture.

ZAMRA Public Relations Officer Ludovic Mwape said it was against the Zambian culture to sell sexual boosters at trade shows like the case was at the recent Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Ndola. He said sale of sex boosters was corrupting the morals of children at the show.

Mr Mwape said in an interview that ZAMRA condemns the sale of sexual boosters at open trade shows because people of all age groups, including children came to such events.

“For a long time now, we have been observing with dismay the sale of sexual boosters at trade shows. We think this is wrong because it promotes sexual immorality even in children who come to the show for various activities. We think sexual boosters should not be sold at open trade shows,” he said.

Mr Mwape said the language by those promoting the boosters was not friendly to children because they were too explicit.

He cautioned people not to buy sexual boosters at open trade shows because some of them may be fake while others may leave them with permanent side effects.

According to Mr Mwape, the other danger of buying sexual boosters at open trade shows was that people selling such medicines did not have any fixed abode.

As such, it would be difficult to trace them if the medicine fails to work or leaves them with permanent side effects.

“Members of the public should not encourage people to sell sexual boosters at trade shows because such things need privacy,” Mr Mwape said.