Lungu Is Not A Malawian – State House

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is not from Malawi, protests State House Spokesman Amos Chanda.

Appearing on Prime TV programme dubbed “Oxygen of Democracy” anchored by Kalani Muchima, Chanda described the presenter’s question as absurd, saying President Lungu is a Zambian from Petauke in Eastern Province.

When the presenter insisted that People’s Party leader Mike Mulongoti has gone public saying President Lungu is not a Zambian, Chanda said people should not pay attention to disgruntled politicians like the former Works and Supply Minister.

He said failure by President Lungu to give Mulongoti a job has left him bitter.

“That is absurd, it is just in the interest of freedom of speech why I have allowed you to ask me that question. President Lungu is from Petauke. Salim Henry(State House Photographer) took pictures of the President and I donating at his village,” he said, ” Does Mulongoti have empirical evidence that President Lungu is not a Zambian. Don’t listen to such disgruntled politicians like Mulongoti who are hell bent at ridiculing President Lungu. I know he was telling honourable Chitotela that ‘the problem is you are eating alone and honourable Chitotela said wasn’t he eating alone when he was Works and Supply Minister. So these are kinds of people you entertain,” Chanda said.

When the presenter said President Lungu’s biography says he was born at Ndola General Hospital in 1956 but that during that time the hospital was predominantly white, Chanda said the fact is President Lungu was born at the said hospital and was a best student of law at the University of Zambia.