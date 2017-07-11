Civil Servant’s Mansion! See These Photos That Have Left People Talking

These are the photos making rounds on the internet of a mansion left by the late Ministry of health Permanent Secretary John Moyo. The photos were taking by different people who attended the funeral at home. The pictures have raised questions about the late civil servant’s wealth, as some comments asked the investigative wings to take interest in the matter.
i see nothing wrong with this, if he had been consistently saving and building his dream house slowly but steadily, then what do you base your argument on. Go well civil servant RIP, all the hypocrites that attended your funeral were grieving with envy and jealousy.
Eve if you saved it can be determined from your emoluments whether you can afford to construct such a mansion. If you had other sources of money no need to hide unless they were fishy
Even if you saved it can be determined from your emoluments whether you can afford to construct such a mansion. If you had other sources of money no need to hide unless they were fishy