City Market To Be Rebuilt Within 6 Weeks

THE COMMITTEE of ministers appointed by President Lungu to look into the rebuilding of Lusaka City Market has resolved that the trading place be rebuilt in six weeks.

And the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) has constituted a team of experts to assess the damage caused to the burnt portion of Lusaka City Market and propose remedial measures for speedy restoration of the facility.

The reconstruction of the country’s biggest market will be led by Zambia National Service (ZNS) in collaboration with the Lusaka City Council (LCC), and the business community.

The committee, chaired by Vice-President Inonge Wina, has also resolved that during the reconstruction of the market, the 1,902 traders whose shops were gutted will use Soweto market as an alternative trading site.

This is contained in a communiqué released yesterday by permanent secretary in charge of administration at the Vice-President’s office Stephen Mwansa.

The committee, which was established by President Lungu, held discussions covering matters connected to recent fires including the gutting of Lusaka City Market and came up with nine resolutions, among them, opening an account where donors and well-wishers can deposit funds for the reconstruction of the market.

The account will be housed at the Bank of Zambia for transparency sake, while deposits can also be made at various commercial banks to be announced soon, the communiqué reads in part.

The committee also resolved to arrange a breakfast meeting to launch the ‘Build back better’ campaign.

The technical committee will also formulate messages for dissemination regarding the recovery plan to the public by working closely with the media.

The committee also resolved that Government institutions must enhance insurance policies in all properties.

Also resolved is that a technical committee comes up with plans on how to build resilient markets countrywide.