Pregnant Woman In The Ambulance Road Accident Gives Birth

The expectant mother who was in an ambulance, a Toyota Land cruiser bearing registration number GRZ 601 CK which was involved in a road accident yesterday at the traffic lights in Kasama flipping three times has given birth to a baby boy.
Kasama General Hospital Public Relations Officer, Zyangani Mtonga confirmed this to Mano News and named the woman as Margret Bwalya who was on referral from Mungwi’s Baptists Hospital.
Mr. Mtongo adds that Ms. Bwalya and three others on the ambulance namely the nurse Mirriam Chishimba, care taker Elizabeth Bwalya as well as the driver Shadrick Sichone escaped unhurt.
He however could not state the condition of the unknown driver of the Nissan Wingroad bearing registration number ACV 191, saying he was reported to be on the run.
