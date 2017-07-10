Pregnant Woman In The Ambulance Road Accident Gives Birth

The expectant mother who was in an ambulance, a Toyota Land cruiser bearing registration number GRZ 601 CK which was involved in a road accident yesterday at the traffic lights in Kasama flipping three times has given birth to a baby boy.

Kasama General Hospital Public Relations Officer, Zyangani Mtonga confirmed this to Mano News and named the woman as Margret Bwalya who was on referral from Mungwi’s Baptists Hospital.