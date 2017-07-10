Huge Fire Rips Through Camden Market in London

Once again, London is in the news and its another fire incident but no life is reported lost at this time.
According to the London Fire Brigade, ‘Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters and officers were called to a fire in Camden Lock Market at just before midnight on Sunday evening. The first, second and third floors, plus the roof, of a building within the market had caught fire and damaged by the blaze. The building contained a number of different businesses’.
The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 37 emergency calls to the fire which was highly visible across the area during its early stages.
Station Manager David Reid who was at the scene said: “Crews worked hard to get the fire under control and to stop it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.”
The Brigade was called on Sunday night and the fire was under control by 3am on Monday morning.
Crews from Kentish Town, Euston, Soho, Paddington, Holloway and surrounding fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
