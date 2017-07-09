Police Officers, Two Others Charged In The Slaughter OF ZAF Officer Committed To The High Court

The alleged killers of Zambia Air Force Flight Sergeant Mark Choongwa have been committed to the High Court for trial.

The man slaughter-accused include two police officers; Veronica Lucy Shawa and Mike Kapale.

Others are Lyton Mwale a driver and James Ngulube, an archives clerk.

When the matter was called, Lusaka Magistrate Nthandose Chabala committed the accused to the High Court.

”Instructions to commit the case have been issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions. You will no longer appear in the subordinate court,” said Magistrate Chabala.

This was after a state prosecutor, Zalila Sakala, presented a Certificate of Committal to the High Court issued by Deputy Chief State Advocate Marriam Bah Matandala.

Meanwhile, the police officers, Shawa and Kapale, managed to meet the set bail conditions while the other two are still in detention.

They were granted K3,000 bail each.

Choongwa is said to have been murdered on March 17 at Woodlands Police Station where he was detained for a traffic offense.

The state dropped murder charges on four inmates who were initially charged after police concluded investigations in the matter.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s elder brother Reverend Chilala Choongwa said the family was still puzzled on why the state decided to drop murder charges against the inmates.

Reverend Choongwa told journalists that in other countries, the Inspector General of Police would have resigned on moral grounds.