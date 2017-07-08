What Are The Signs You Are Wasting Your Life?

By Francis Chanda

-You keep checking your phone every 5-10 minutes for no reason. Maybe expecting a message or a missed call even though you haven’t lost sight of it for a second.

-You go through all the useless FB, Whatsapp, Twitter and Instagram updates, scrolling down and reading, commenting and liking everyone’s post/status. At times looking at someone’s post and cursing yourself for being so unproductive.

-You keep opening random tabs to just find anything interesting. Anything that can prevent you from doing some actual work.

-When you spend your entire day thinking about how you could have utilized yesterday better or how you can manage your work better tomorrow instead of actually doing it today. You’re wasting your life, because your life is always revolving around ‘yesterday’ and ‘tomorrow’.