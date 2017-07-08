UPND Cadre Goes Into Hidding After Admitting To Be Behind The Recent Fires

………………………………As GBM turns his back on him. “He is in this alone.” Says GBM

UPND Social media campaign coordinator Larry L Mweetwa has ditched his party and vanished from social media.

Mweetwa, Zambian but London-based is known for his vile mouth, terroristic statements and hooligan activity coordination, wrote on his Facebook page that he no longer belonged to the UPND before shortly deactivated his account.

“I no longer belong to any political party and the views I express here are my on,” Mweetwa wrote but a few hours later deactivated his account after possibly learning that Zambia Security services were after him for admitting to setting Kamwala market on fire as well as encouraging his followers to burn more markets and public buildings and sporadic inferno’s targeted both at private and public building ensued.

Mweetwa had also admitted to having released funds in order for UPND cadres to tear and burn Patriotic Front banners and poster during presidential campaigns, a criminal activity he had previously gone scotfree from before.

But following the proclamation and invocation of article 31 of the Zambian constitution, President Lungu during a press briefing announced that state security personnel will bring such people and any other social media transgressors who had been involved in terrorist activities to book.

Those close to Mweetwa said by denouncing UPND, Mweetwa was hoping Zambians and security wings will spare him and not bring him before the law to explain and exculpate himself.

A ministry of Home Affairs official said that the British government who have been alerted of Mweetwa’s statements are ready to coorperate and work with the Zambian government to ensure that Mweetwa is cornered.

“I am not too sure but I think they said he is soldier in the British army and am told the command there is appalled with his behaviour. So he will be made answerable both in Zambia and Britain, akose,” the source said.

The vice president Inonge Wina also confirmed the development saying they are already working with foreign security wings to make sure such people are extradited.

Smart Eagles attempted to contact Mweetwa as to ascertain why he had left UPND a party he had defended tooth and nail for to extent of flushing his humanity down a drain but the latter abruptly cut the call and has had his phones switched off since.

UPND sources said the vocal cadre had also gone mute on all their interactive WhatsApp blogs that he usually participates in.

However, the source revealed that Mweetwa had earlier contacted the acting UPND President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) for party backing and monetary help in case he needed to hire lawyers but the UPND leader had turned his back on him.

“He is in this one alone, so am pretty sure that is why he has decided to run, look how everyone have abandoned HH, so who is Larry for people to stand with him,” the source from UPND said.

“Standing by him is an admission that you are involved and who wants to admit to being involved? He is all alone.”

During the inferno that gutted Kamwala. Mweetwa was the first to post that Lusaka was on fire and a few hours later reports arrived of an inferno, blazing down the busy shopping centre.

On a Facebook posting Mweetwa wrote before the fire ensued. “LUSAKA ON FIRE NOW AS I Speak Due TO HH ARREST. Job well done bane let’s intensify such actions and defend democracy.”