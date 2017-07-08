Fire Your Advisors For Misleading You, Chishimba Urges Lungu

UNITED Progressive Party (UPP) leader Saviour Chishimba says President Edgar Lungu must immediately fire all his advisors for misleading him on various matters affecting the nation.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Chishimba said the problems the country was facing under President Lungu’s regime stemmed from wrong advisors, whose major preoccupation was to transform the Head of State’s leadership into a cash cow for personal wealth acquisition.

Chishimba, who advised the PF to swallow its pride and get to the negotiation table immediately, also urged President Lungu to free UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema because his continued detention would not solve the economic challenges Zambia was facing.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu must fire all his advisors who have continued to mislead him ever since he became President. There is division in the PF and this has extended to the nation. All this has stemmed from wrong advisors whose major preoccupation is to transform the Presidency into a cash cow for personal wealth acquisition. Release Hakainde Hichilema and let him face the appropriate traffic offence which he committed. The detention of HH [for treason] will not solve our economic problems in Zambia,

Chishimba said.

PF and UPND should seriously consider getting to the negotiating table and form a unity government of some sort to serve the remaining years together so that UPP and all progressive Zambians can unite to defeat and retire both the UPND and PF leaders in the next general elections. Otherwise, these two groups shall further divide Zambia and the situation may reach an irredeemable proportion.

He said President Lungu must state whether Zambia’s security personnel had failed to secure national security for him to declare a threatened state of emergency.

“We are left to wonder as to what has happened to the police and other security wings. Is the Commander-in-Chief for the Armed Forces informing the nation and the world that he has failed to deploy our highly trained and experienced men and women in the security circles to secure the nation? While we appreciate the need to ensure that sufficient mechanisms are put in place to secure the state, we are utterly shocked that the President has gone to the extent of seeking the declaration of a state of emergency,” Chishimba said.

“This is the President who only a few weeks ago angrily dispelled the statement of the Church saying that Zambia is not in a crisis. There are many nations of the world today that face risks of terrorist attacks, but they have been able to adequately deal with security situations without declaring the states of emergency. No one with five senses can fail to see that the way the state managers are running the country is putting a dent on the country’s image.”

He said Zambia, under President Lungu’s regime, was in a constitutional crisis.

Zambia is officially in a constitutional crisis because we are still being governed by foreign and archaic British laws, which are styled in colonialism. It is an insult to our sovereignty that the President is not even ashamed to have recourse to the same British Schedule Two of the Zambia Independence Act, Section 65 of the Laws of England, which all successive governments have continued to amend with a view to perpetuating colonial designs of concentrating power in the Governor now called the President. No doubt, whether the acts of sabotage are state or PF party engineered on one hand or opposition UPND engineered on the other hand, measures ought to be taken to protect public and personal property in Zambia. Nonetheless, the mention of dictatorship by the President, who is also Commander-in -Chief of the Armed Forces is worrisome because it is this exactly what the international community and all interest groups have been saying,

Chishimba said.

“Generally, a state of emergency is an exceptional situation of a crisis or public danger actually or imminent, which affects the whole population or the area to which the declaration applies and constitutes a threat to the organised life of the community of which the state is composed. The tragedy that our nation finds itself in since 1924 is that the state of public emergency has not been legally defined.”

He explained that there simply existed a legal regime that had connotations of “catch all governing laws that give one man in State House to make prescriptions in accordance with his/her whims and caprices”.

“In other words, the state of public emergency, under our archaic British laws, carries the colonial spirit of making the governor/president to rule by decrees. Whereas the decrees of governors served the interests of the Crown, the decrees of presidents, when they assume emergency powers, serve personal power and political preservation interests. Section 31 of Schedule Two of the Independence Act, gives the President unfettered discretionary power to arbitrarily decide what constitutes a public emergency. The law does not provide for criteria or elements of an emergency as well as the processes of ascertaining the facts that can warrant the taking of such a step,” Chishimba said.

He said other countries had clearly defined what a public emergency was and “usually it is in war situations or national-scale disasters” which called for local and international assistance.

“Whereas state parties have the right to declare emergencies under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, there is a clear obligation mandatorily placed on state parties never to take actions that are in conflict with international law,” Chishimba explained.

He warned President Lungu against subjecting citizens to any form of torture or degrading treatment during the declared state of threatened emergency.

“In this context, the state should not discriminate on grounds of sex, language, race, colour or religion. Mandatory emphasis is placed on the need to never ever torture or subject citizens to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Further, the right to life, freedom of thought and conscience must never ever be tampered with by the State. Sadly, the historic experience in Zambia since 1924 through to the reign of UNIP, MMD and PF, the rights and freedoms of citizens that are protected under international law are taken away from the people in the name of public emergency. The legal regimes on Presidential emergency powers have their origins,” Chishimba said.

He asked President Lungu to revoke the proclamation suggesting that there existed a situation, which would lead to a state of emergency.

“The government should focus on strengthening the security surveillance system as opposed to placing Zambia on the list of unsafe destinations. Some of the rogue states of the Middle East have states of emergency, but terrorisms and acts of civil disobedience continue to escalate. The government should provide immediate emergency supplies and food aid to all the affected marketeers. The government through the Ministry of Commerce and Trade should immediately make a provision for supplementary funding to fully provide capital to affected marketeers,” said Chishimba.

“We support the President’s plan to fund all the affected citizens in this regard. The Government should provide supplementary funding to the police and intelligence community so that security cover for citizens and property (personal and public) can be increased to satisfactory levels.”