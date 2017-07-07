Lusaka Businessman Pledges K50, 000 To City Market Victims

Controversial Lusaka businessman and Chief Executive of Shareek General Dealers Munir Zulu has pledged to donate k50,000 to help the victims of the city market inferno.
“To help our mothers and fellow youths that lost their capital in that inferno, I propose that our artists should organize a concert and all proceeds rised should go to the victims. To start with we as Shareek General dealers will contribute a k 50 000 towards holding the event.” Munir Zulu said .
He has also urged all those who want to be part of this good gesture to get intouch with him and be added to a whatsapp group which has been created for the purpose of helping to raise funds and give a helping hand to the city market victims “To those who wish to contribute get in touch through your phone numbers we add you you in our Whatsapp group. Take this as official notification from us” he further said .
Over 1000 traders have been left with no hope and in tears after they woke up to a rude shock on Tuesday morning when The Biggest trading market in zambia City market was swept by fires destroying goods worth millions of kwacha .
E bantu tulefwaya, Boss May God Richly bless you and your Family, i like your spirit