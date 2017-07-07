Lusaka Businessman Pledges K50, 000 To City Market Victims

Controversial Lusaka businessman and Chief Executive of Shareek General Dealers Munir Zulu has pledged to donate k50,000 to help the victims of the city market inferno.

“To help our mothers and fellow youths that lost their capital in that inferno, I propose that our artists should organize a concert and all proceeds rised should go to the victims. To start with we as Shareek General dealers will contribute a k 50 000 towards holding the event.” Munir Zulu said .