Kalu Dumped Me Publicly – Maureen Nkandu

BROADCASTER Maureen Nkandu says she encountered enormous pressure from men during her working days at ZNBC.

And Maureen says the end of her relationship with football icon Kalusha Bwalya broke her heart.

Maureen, who has authored an autobiography titled ‘Tried and Tested’, recounted to the BBC’s Focus on Africa on Wednesday night the tribulations she faced when she worked at the national broadcaster.

Sexual harassment, especially for women in the media, is common. It was very common in my days; I was young. My keenness to stay in the job…I was a TV presenter and that’s all I had wanted to do in my life and they (men) took advantage of that and actually threatened that they would fire me if I didn’t sleep with them or if I didn’t go to dinner with them and so on. At that time, in the mid 80s, our society was quite different because I didn’t know how to deal with it (pressure) and I also felt ashamed to talk about it because I felt I would be judged. I thought that it would be my fault!

Maureen, who worked for the BBC between 2001 and 2006, narrated.

“But more importantly, I thought that if I spoke about it to the next person or to the superior of my supervisor then I would probably be in trouble. I know that today the story would be different; people have channels in which they express themselves and talk about the experiences that they are going through in the work place.”

She revealed that some of her colleagues then at ZNBC fell for their male supervisors’ advances.

“There were girls who actually gave in to these requests from the male supervisors who had it all well. For instance, I was moved from the news desk and someone else put there because that was just used against me that this is what you’ll get if you don’t sleep with me – your friend will then take your job. It was very difficult when I started writing this book. I started it in third person because I couldn’t get myself to talk about those difficult experiences,” Maureen recalled.

“So, I thought of a name (pseudonym) and I told the story through that person. It was only after I had written the fourth chapter that I said it won’t work [because] it’s very obvious for people who know me that this is my story. So, I cannot make it a fictional story; it’s got to be an autobiography. By the time I had got to the third or fourth chapter, I was quite comfortable talking about some of these things.”

She further explained that she now found some of the chapters in her book “quite healing” because she had bottled up a lot of her nasty life experiences.

“As a public personality, you want to keep up an image of everything alright in your life and so you look good. There are even stories of attempted suicide in that book and how people judge you when you do such things and how I was judged. But I think people have got to understand what led me to want to do that and I also have to write the book to sort of heal myself. I realised that it’s alright; I went through this and it’s okay for me to share the story and it doesn’t matter how people judge me but at least my story is out there and I’m hoping [that] the people will understand,” Maureen recounted.

And Maureen said in her teens, she was very much in love with Kalusha.

We were young. I was in my teens and he (Kalusha Bwalya) was just in his early 20s and we were very in love. We were very happy and planned the future together and of course, there was a lot of pressure on both of us. I had enormous pressure from men; marriage proposals and dates and all sorts of things that I have written about in the book and so did he. I think as public personalities, people felt that they owned us – I mean, this is what I have come to realise. There were some who were just determined not to see the relationship work and so, we had a very public break-up because there were allegations about me cheating on him which, of course, were not true. The essence of it is that he dumped me! He dumped me very publicly and everybody knew that that’s what had happened,

narrated Maureen.

“Years later, we saw that he married somebody else. Of course, I was heart-broken and my book goes on to talk about that experience. I needed to do that because for years I had kept very quiet about this and people ridiculed and humiliated me. It was a humiliating situation for my family and I think people should learn a lesson from how malicious and vindictive messaging and campaigns can destroy people’s lives. But why I wrote this in the book is because people wanted to know why I left Zambia and I left very quietly. No one knew what had happened until they heard about me working in South Africa and later the BBC.”