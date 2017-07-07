5 Houses Gutted In Nchelenge

FIVE families have been left homeless in Nchelenge district’s Yenga and Chitondo villages after their houses were set ablaze by unknown people on

Wednesday night.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday night around 23:00 hours has destroyed goods and left five families in the cold.

Nchelenge district commissioner Derrick Mwelwa, who rushed to the scene, described the incident as unfortunate.

“Lawlessness will not be entertained, the perpetrator will be dealt with by the long arm of the law. Why would someone burn houses for no reason?” he asked.

One of the victims, Joyce Mwansa, who could not hold her tears, said those behind the burning of the houses are murderers.

She has appealed to Government for financial support to her and the other victims to re-build their houses.

Police say they are investigating the matter.