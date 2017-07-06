Zambian Prophet in South Africa Reportedly Raises People From Death

One of the stories making Rounds on Facebook this week shows that Nigerian Prophet Andrew Popular known as Seer 1 is back to making Headlines in South Africa , months after he was deported from zambia .

The Nigerian born Prophet Anointed CFM last Sunday raised about four people from death who were brought into his live prophetic Church service in Johannesburg South Africa .

According to the wife of the one of the mem raised from the dead in the service, her husband died on Saturday night after a long illness but they decided to take the body to Seer1 the following day when they heard that the Nigerian Prophet formally based in zambia is now in South Africa.

“Instead of taking him to mortuary, our neighbors told us that Seer1 can raise the dead, he did it many times in zambia and now that he is in South Africa he can do it also ” Said Mrs Veronica Peters .

The city of Johannesburg has been left standing in shock after these Miracles by Prophet Seer 1.

In our own eyes we have seen HIV healed, cancer healed and now we are seeing the dead raised, we have never seen a thing like this in this nation, said one of the congregants.

A check on his Facebook page @Prophet Anointed CFM shows that in just two weeks after the launch of the Church in South Africa, multitude of people from as far as Zambia, Nigeria and many other countries are flooding to partake to attend his Miracle services at no 183 Commissioner Street in Johannesburg.