‘One Land, One Zambia, One Nation, One Voice, Tribalism Wont Take Us Anywhere’

By Yandwa Perfect

We are one Zambia and one nation, the president is working so hard to try and unite the nation, however, with the tension amongst political players, this genuine motive has been treated as him trying to gain political mileage. Yes, the slogan “one Zambia one nation” is on everyone’s lips. My question is, are we really one?

The levels of tribalism been exhibited by most of us is so worrying and from my point of view, t he majority of us have tribal mindset hence it is a reflection of how we have been voting for the past elections particularly the last two presidential elections however, its suffice to categorically state that tribalism will never take our nation any where.

Late last year his excellence the president of Zambia Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu instituted a commission of inquiry to investigate exactly why people voted the way they did. I am yet to hear the findings but most of us voted on tribal lines. We need to unite and speak with one voice and that a voice of peace,oneness and tolerance.

The other issue I would want to bring forth is political violence,it seems we don’t have solution on how best we can end political violence and on this one we have ourselves as youths and as individuals to blame because we have allowed politicians to pollute our minds. Politics is just a game like a game of football, when two teams are playing its like that one will emerge victorious and the same applies to politics.

Its important for the winner to embrace those who have lost and work together to drive the nation forward and also the losers should accept defeat, move on and try their lack next time because failure is not permanent. We need to show love to one another and coexist and accommodate one another even when we have different ideologies. We need to rise above partisan interest and promote peace, unity ,love and oneness because we are all equal in God’s sight and it should be noted that no tribe is superior than the other. Zambia is not all about the Bemba People, Tonga People, Ngoni People the Lenje,The Kaonde People, The Lozi people etc but Zambia is about all the 72 tribes that are part of it, let’s also be mindful of what we say about other tribes because this is what brings division.

Lastly I want to make an appeal to the youths to desist from burning public infrastructure because we are just dragging our nation backwards. What happened at city market the other day is extremely unfortunate and regrettable. City market is not a PF infrastructure but its for everyone including those who support other political parties. Imagine how many lives have been affected. Those whose things were burnt have families and they depended on the same businesses for survival and now their dreams have been shuttered because of a few selfish individuals.

We need not to embrace mediocrity, why would a normal individual want to set this nation ablaze? Let’s guard our nation for our children’s children. Let’s be law abiding citizens. Politicians come and go but this nation will remain, no political party either in power or opposition will be there forever.

As youths we are not the future leaders but the now leaders and this is the time to show leadership.

I want youths who are passionate about this nation to come on board and work together on a project I’m calling perfect vision foundation. My project is non partisan and basically working on putting practical measures on how best we can unite this nation, how we can use culture diversity as way of uniting our land, how we can use football to bring political carders together and how best we can tackle poverty by thinking outside the box and many other issues affecting the youths and the nation as a whole. I’m also appealing to stakeholders who have the interest of this at heart to help with the resources so that we can advance this extremely non partisan agenda.