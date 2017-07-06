No State Of Emergency Yet But Proclamation Was Effected At 16hrs Yesterday , Police Have Been Given More Powers

President Lungu today signed Statutory Instrument Number 53 Of 2017 prescribing a situation, if left unchecked may lead to a state of public emergency.

The current situation is simply that the President has given police more powers to stop and search and or detain suspects longer than usual and may search people without a warrant.

Under a threatened state of emergency (Article 31 of the constitution) the powers invoked are those under the Preservation of Public Security Act whilst under a State of Emergency (Article 30), the powers invoked are under the Emergency Powers Act.

1. The Preservation of Public Security Regulations took effect around 16:00hrs, Wednesday,July 5,2017 immediately when the President signed SI Number 53 of 2017 which was immediately published in the Government Gazette.

2. The Proclamation took effect immediately and would remain as such for seven days after which Parliament needs to approve it. The measure then remains in force for three months and subject to further renewal.

Amos Chanda

PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON