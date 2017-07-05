State Of Emergency; What It Means For Zambia

This is the first time a state of emergency has been declared in many years.
State of Emergency is simply when a government gives itself special powers in order to try to control an unusually difficult or dangerous situation, especially when this involves limiting people’s freedom.
With the constitution suspended, Zambians will not be able to enjoy some of their rights.
‘No right to privacy, freedom of assembly, freedom of movement’
Kindly move with an ID lest you are found in the mix of things..

Insight By Edwin Suzyo

One Response to "State Of Emergency; What It Means For Zambia"

  1. BOB MARLEY   July 5, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Ba chishimba, you have failed to lead your own family of three and a wife, what more a country? twapapata ikaleni fye bane.

    Reply

