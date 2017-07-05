Southern Province Minister Calls For Manufacture Of Extra-large Condoms To Accommodate All ‘Instruments’

Southern Province Minister Dr.Edify Hamukale has called on condom manufacturers to consider inventing condoms of different sizes.

Speaking when he officiated at the just ended Provincial Agriculture and Commercial Show in Choma, Hamukale said some patients feel shy to tell health workers that the condoms being distributed by the Ministry of Health are too small for them.

“Some patients are shy…are shy to complain so they come to musicians like myself and say Sir, some condoms are too small, they are too small eeeh… men have evolved.”

The Provincial Minister revealed that some patients have opted to approach musicians like him on their concerns about the size of condoms.

“So, I don’t know how we can handle this but Ministry of Health see how we can make more condoms; medium size, large, extra large, extra, extra large to meet the needs of various instruments.”

Hamukale suggested that condoms be produced in different sizes so as to meet the needs of people using them.

“The complaint is eeh, because if someone has a bigger ‘facility,’ then if the condom bursts he risks having HIV.But if you gave them appropriate ones then we should be able to protect our citizens from contracting HIV.”

As the crowd continued bursting into laughter, Hamukale then called on the Ministry of Health to engage condom manufacturers to consider producing condoms of different sizes.

“So please kindly get manufacturers of condoms to consider that in Africa, we have variety.”