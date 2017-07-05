SAD: Zambian Pupil Dies At Victoria Falls

A GRADE 11 pupil of Zimba Secondary School has died at the Victoria Falls after being swept away by heavy water

current. The pupil met his fate around midday on Monday.

Southern Province commissioner of police Bonny Kapeso said in a statement yesterday that the victim has been identified as James Malinki, aged between 17 and 18.

Mr Kapeso said Malinki was in the company of his aunt when the water current swept him away at the Victoria Falls boiling pot.

“The incident happened between 12:00 hours and 13:00 hours on Monday and the search for the body of the boy has continued,” he said.