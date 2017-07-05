Police To Reward Anyone With Information On Fires With K500, 000

Police say there is an increment on the the reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of those behind the torching of Zesco pylons to K500,000.

On Sunday, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja announced a K100,000 reward for the information but Katongo announced an increment to K300,000 the next day.

and in a statement last night Katongo announced a further increment to K500,000; saying that the information could also be about the spate of fires that had been experienced.

“The Zambia Police Service has increased the amount of reward to any person or persons that will give information to police that will lead to the apprehension and successful prosecution of criminals behind the torching of Zesco pylons including other spate of fires that has rocked the country from K300, 000 to K500, 000,” stated Katongo.

“Any person with information should report to any nearest police station. Additionally, a contact number will be given tomorrow which members of the public will be calling in this regard.”