Its Not A State Of Emergency- Renowned Makebi Zulu

Zambian Lawyer Makebi Zulu says its actually not a State of Emergency, “It’s simply steps being taken to avoid a state of emergency.

An acknowledgement that if the current status is allowed to continue, it may result into a state of emergency and government will take steps to nip it in the bud to avoid a state of emergency.

Article 30 provides for state of emergency. Which empowers the president to invoke cap 108 which is the emergency powers act.

Under article 31, he invokes the provisions of cap 112 which is the preservation of public security act.

However, both articles require approval by parliament.”