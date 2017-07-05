I Still Don’t Know Why I was Dragged To Court- Amos Chanda

The Court has discharged the case in which Special Assistant to The President for Press and Public Relations Mr Amos Chanda and two others were cited for contempt. And Mr Chanda has revealed that he had not received any court summons in the case in which he had been jointly charged with Daily Nation Proprietor Mr Richard Sakala. “I have no court summons. I don’t want to delve into how I appeared before court. But this is the extent of the abuse . Its not sufficient for people to talk about a bad government.

We must examine that a bad government is better than a bad opposition. ” You cant have an opposition abusing a judicial process and drag an innocent person before it.” He said . He Stated that to-date, he had not been served with a court paper . “Ask the opposition lawyers. 10 or 12 of them , if they served me with any documents. He Stated that even at that he had obliged and gone to court and that the court had made a decision and that decision had to be respected. He stated that he would be interested to know one day, why he had been dragged before court.

“Now that the matter has ended, its a matter they have to examine on their own. We just wanted to emphasis that some of these falsehoods, we need to put them to rest. “They misled the court and attempted to show that there were court proceedings against me when in fact they have no court papers against me. I thought I make that point very clear. “He said.