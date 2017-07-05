Government To Compensate City Market Traders For Property Loss

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has assured city market traders who lost their property in an inferno that government will look into their plight and compensate their loss.

The head of state who made an impromptu visit to City Market that has been engulfed in flames after a suspected arson attack this morning assured the traders of governments support to try restore their livelihoods.

“We will see how we can look into the plight of the people and compensate their loss,” President Lungu said as he made the back of a truck his podium in order to address and give comfort and solace to the hundreds traders who have lost merchandise in the inferno.

He additionally urged people and his supporters not to take the law in their hands noting that government was on top of things.

“Please do not take the law in your hands, ubuteko nabukwata amaka,” said President.

The President was accompanied to the Market By Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Minister of Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela and his Aides Amos Chanda and Kaizar Zulu.