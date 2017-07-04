They Will Feel Our Weight- VP Calls City Market Fire ‘ Act Of Sabotage

ACTING President Inonge Wina has called the fire at Lusaka’s City Market an act of sabotage. Mrs Wina was speaking when she toured the scene of the fire at Lusaka’s largest market.

She decried the loss and damage of property saying those who think they can sow seeds of discontent in the country will be severely dealt with and will feel the weight of the government.

Mrs. Wina who was accompanied by Minister of Justice Given Lubinda, Presidential affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja among others said the Zambian people will reject the hunger for power of those who think they can ascend through acts of sabotage.

The market has been extensively damaged with most of it where the fire has been put out a mere shell of itself. Losses of millions of kwacha have been incurred in the fire that started early this morning around 4:00 am.

The Lusaka city market fire is the latest in a spate of arson involving markets in the country. The long Heroes and Unity Day weekend has seen acts of sabotage including the tampering of Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) installations that led to power outages in the cities of Lusaka and Ndola.