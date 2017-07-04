City Market Fire Resulted From An Electrical Fault- Onlookers

Onlookers at the the scene suspect the fire could have been caused by an electrical fault and blamed the late arrival of firefighters for not stopping its rapid spread.

But Police spokeswoman Esther Katongo and Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba said they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire has left some traders tearful as they have lost most of their goods.

“How will I feed my family now because this is all I depend on for survival?” said Loveness Banda, while watching from a distance as the market was in flames.

BBC