‘Computer Wizard’ Sexually Starving Wife

A FORTY-EIGHT YEAR-OLD woman of Kitwe has narrated before the Bulangililo local court how her husband of seventeen

years sexually starves her by spending the night on his computer and only retires to bed when she wakes up in the morning to go to work.

This is in a case in which Gregory Chipampe sued Anna Siwale, for divorce on grounds that she was failing to fulfil her duties of a wife.

The two got married in 2000 and have two children together.

Siwale told the court that her husband, who works in Kapombo always pretends to be busy whenever he comes back home and sits on the computer the whole night to avoid being intimate with her.

She told the court that her husband would be in Kabompo for one year without any form of communication and that every time he came back home, he would pretend to be very busy.

Siwale told the court that she once received some church members in Kitwe, who inquired on whether she was still married to her husband.

Siwale said the church members also informed her that her husband was planning to marry another woman from their church.

She told the court that her husband’s reasons for divorcing her were mere excuses of just wanting to be with another woman.

Earlier, Chipampe told the court that he wants to divorce his wife because she cannot meet his sexual desires whenever he gets intimate with her.

“My wife no longer satisfies me sexually and every time we get intimate, she doesn’t seem to live up to my expectations and that has made me to lose interest in her,” Chipampe said.

Chipampe told the court he suspects his wife was cheating on him while he was away because their sexual relationship leaves much to be desired.

He said whenever he comes home, he always finds his belongings packed and in a place where he did not leave them.

Chipampe asked the court to grant them divorce because he saw no reason to live with a woman who was failing to fulfil her duties as a wife.

And Bulangililo senior local court magistrate Kambole Nyoni observed that Chipampe’s reasons for wanting to leave his wife were baseless but granted the couple divorce.

Magistrate Nyoni ordered Chipampe to compensate his wife with K12, 000 to be paid in instalments of K500 each month.