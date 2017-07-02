GBM: Lungu To Be Held Responsible If Anything Happens To HH

The continued insistence by the state to defy clear Court Orders relating to Hakainde Hichilema and his co accused persons is a clear indication that the state is determined to do him harm by whatever means possible.

As remanded persons and not prisoners, HH and his co -accused cannot be forced to receive any medical attention against their wish and against the court order.

The revelations involving Dr George Msipa Phiri ‘s incistene to take care of President Hakainde Hichilema is not breach of professional ethics but a serious breach of privacy of my President.

President Hakainde Hichilema is innocent and proven guilty but it is sad that the state doctor in the name of Dr Phiri and his friend a Mr Mwanza want to take the law in their own hands to do wrong things which as far as we are concerned as a party now may threaten the security of incercerated leader.

Magistrate Malumani’s order was very clear as regard to President Hichilema’s engagement of own health specialist.

All of us are obliged to protect the justice system of this country from eventual collapse.

It is worrying how some doctors like Dr Phiri could also have information regarding Mr Hichilema’s transfer to Mukobeko when the court application by Chimbokaila Correctional Facility is still before the court.

That is why our members keep reminding Edgar Lungu that should something happen to HH’s health and life Edgar Lungu will be held rensponsible.

To the Zambia Correctional Services we want to remind you that Hakainde Hichilema was healthy when he was brutally taken from his house and entered the Prison healthy.We shall not hesitate to hold you alongside Edgar Lungu responsible should anything happen to our incercerated president.

This should be taken seriously because we have noted with regret that some people think they shall continue with lawlessness .Time will soon catch up with them.

We therefore urge the Health Professions Council of Zambia to act quickly and remove this Dr Phiri from being in a position attend to HH.

We warn Dr Phiri to keep away from our President because he has his personal doctor.

Dr phiri will bear the consequences if anything goes wrong with HH’s life and health.

Remember any harm that comes to the leader of the biggest political party in the land will have equally consequences on the nation as a whole .

Let all guard against that!

Edgar Lungu should not play around HH’s health like he did with 2016 elections and the Presidential Petition.

ISSUED BY

GEOFFREY BWALYA MWAMBA

UPND Vice President for Administration