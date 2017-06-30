‘Hired Killer’ Sues HH’s Wife

A MAN allegedly hired to kill the wife of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, Mutinta, has now sued her in the Lusaka High Court for defamation.

Simon Bobo was arrested and detained by police for interrogation after Mrs Hichilema accused him in her press release and his picture was splashed in the Mast Newspaper and other online blogs.

His offense apparently was to wear a PF cap at the Chimbokaila prison where he had gone to visit his incarcerated relative.

Mr Bobo, an economics anthropologist of Lusaka, claims that Mrs Hichilema’s press statement had compromised his safety and that of his family.

In a writ of summons filed in the Lusaka High Court principal registry office, Mr Bobo charged that on 30th April 2017 while at Lusaka Central Prison, Ms Hichilema issued a fabricated story to the press, alleging that he blocked her vehicle, started taking pictures, insulted her and that she had started living in fear.