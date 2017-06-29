UPND Graffiti Man Arrested

A Lusaka resident Mwanakatwe Sikasula allegedly behind the “Free HH” graffiti at Government Complex toilets has been apprehended.

Sikasula was arrested yesterday around 11 hours after a female cleaner spotted him attempting to inscribe the “Free HH” graffitis.

However, Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo, when contacted for details of the said arrest, referred this reporter to Lusaka Province Police commissioner Nelson Phiri who also expressed ignorance over the matter.

A check at Government Complex revealed that the graffiti had been removed.

It is not clear yet what offence police are likely to charge Sikasula with.

Incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has been in prison for over two months, and calls to have him released have been echoed by both international and local organisations.