I Was A Virgin When My Husband Married Me- Mumbi Phiri

PATRIOTIC Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says she was a virgin when she married her husband.

Speaking on Radio Christian Voice yesterday during the Chatback programme, Mumbi, who has been accused of having an affair with PF cadre Maxwell Chongu, said she has never had sex with any other man but her husband.

She said she saw no logic in starting prostitution when she was even having grand children.

“I am one woman who knows no any other man apart from my husband. There is no man that can come and point that they have slept with with, I have spoken so many times. I got married very young at the age of 19, you can ask my husband, he is alive. I was a virgin,” Mumbi said.

“Can I start prostitution when I am old, I am even having grand children? There are some people who feel that they can discredit me. Unless I am doing it, then I can feel shy but I will always move with my head high.”