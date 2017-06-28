The Church Is In A Crisis – EFZ

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) Executive Director Pukuta Mwanza has observed that the church is in a more serious crisis than politicians.
Reverend Mwanza says this is because the church itself is divided purely on partisan lines.
He has also noted that the church has failed to unite the country which has resulted in the continued political tension.
Reverend Mwanza has told Q-news that people will only take the church seriously if it puts its house in order.
We know the pharisees in the bible who chose the criminal Barabas instead of Jesus.
When Pontius Pilate asked ……They shouted in unison”Give US BARABAS”
It is the same shouting the so called Church Mother Bodies Shouted on that day with the archbishop in front “RELEASE THE CRIMINAL” They shouted in unison.
The Bible says …you shall know them by their fruits .