The Church Is In A Crisis – EFZ

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) Executive Director Pukuta Mwanza has observed that the church is in a more serious crisis than politicians.

Reverend Mwanza says this is because the church itself is divided purely on partisan lines.

He has also noted that the church has failed to unite the country which has resulted in the continued political tension.

Reverend Mwanza has told Q-news that people will only take the church seriously if it puts its house in order.