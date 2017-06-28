Police Arrest Key Suspect In the ‘Woman Attack’ Video

Police have finally arrested a key suspect involved in the assault of a woman in a video that went viral on social media.
The sad incident is believed to to have happened on 18th June, 2017 in Makeni Villa after the accused person suspected the victim to have been having an intimate relationship with her husband.
And Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo identified as Mwayana Nyirongo aged 30 Of Makeni Villa in Lusaka.
She has disclosed that the victim also of Makeni Villa aged 24 had gone to report the matter to NGOCC in Lusaka yesterday in the company of her relatives where NGOCC later reffered the matter to police.
” A docket of Assault OABH has been opened .The Suspect is in Police custody and a medical report form was issued to the victim,” says Katongo.
She says that investigations into the matter have continued so as to bring to book the other people involved.
Cage them all including the man standing by and watching… should be arrested for encouraging the women… How can a responsible man watch women beating another woman and he is there watching… What type of a man is he?
Just gauge them including the owner of the dog!!!