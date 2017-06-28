Police Arrest Key Suspect In the ‘Woman Attack’ Video

Police have finally arrested a key suspect involved in the assault of a woman in a video that went viral on social media.

The sad incident is believed to to have happened on 18th June, 2017 in Makeni Villa after the accused person suspected the victim to have been having an intimate relationship with her husband.

And Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo identified as Mwayana Nyirongo aged 30 Of Makeni Villa in Lusaka.