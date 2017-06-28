In 1993 I had 3 Cars And In 1996 Had 36 Cars. Just Make Your Money Because You Will Need It In Prison CK

Former information minister Chishimba Kambwili in a recent interview at his Lusaka residence in Kabulonga said he had worked hard all his life and he had acquired more than 36 cars by 1996 from only 3 cars in 1993 way back before joining politics. He was commenting on his summon by the Anti- Corruption Commission recently concerning his wealth.

And in a separate statement the Roan MP says his sincere dedication to serving the people in his constituency has earned him the right to be celebrated on by the masses.

Kambwili in a statement said he does not understand why a certain Minister (whom he did not mention) has a problem with people cheering him.

He warned that Minister to start cleaning his jail destination saying that his illegal deeds will soon land him there.

“A certain minister alleged that I paid women to cheer for me and hail my name outside pick and pay,” Kamwbili said.

“What this Minister should know is that I have worked hard in my constituency and in my town as a whole, I am a peoples person and that is the reason why I am loved by the common person, I cannot stoop so low to pay people to cheer my name because that would be deceiving myself, I have earned the right to be celebrated in my constituency because of my sincere dedication to serving the masses.”

He also stated that people are more inclined to cheering him on, because he is their voice.

“As a politician if you are not celebrated i your own back yard then you are as good as dead, but then again why should people cheering me become a problem to a certain minister. The fact is I speak for the poor and it means that they are more inclined to cheer me on because I am their voice,” Kambwili said.

“Now let me warn this Minister, whilst he is asking contractors to contribute money towards his bill for hiring choppers to go to his constituency , buying property worth K2.5m cash, asking contractors to prepare money whilst he is in town or wherever he goes, buying a brand new Mercedes Benz within 1 week of being appointed Minister, getting 5% of all contracts awarded in his ministry, this Minister must also concentrate on cleaning the prisons because whilst you enjoy corruption money, you must clean your destination which is jail.”

He also urged the same Minister to work hard and make money because he would need his earnings in prison.

“Ukusabaila tekusuma. Just work hard and make a name, don’t be jealous of others it doesn’t take you anywhere, get off your high horse. By the way 2021 presidency is not my preoccupation at the moment, and in actual fact it such people who are going around using taxpayers money to campaign whilst trying to paint others black. Just make your money because you will need it in prison,” said Kambwili.