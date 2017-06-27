Lungu Must Be Investigated-Chishimba

By Staff Writer

United Progressive People(UPP) president Saviuor Chishimba has demanded for an immediate cessation of the wealthy President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is meddling in the noble duty of ZCCM-IH to recover K14 billion for Zambians from First Quantum Minerals (FQM).

Dr Chishimba said the amount is one third of national budget and it can be used to rebuild military and pay decent salaries to civil servants as well as finance youth-led enterprises for job creation.

“Apart from copper, Zambia’s precious mineral resources are being exploited and shipped out of the country either in the name of exploration or the notion of classifying them as “by products of copper” and therefore falling in the category of valueless commodities that cannot be paid for,” he said.

Dr Chishimba emphasised the need for directors of First Quantum Minerals (FQM) to be criminally prosecuted and the people of Zambia rise and demand the termination of all the most useless agreements that FQM has with the Patriotic Front(PF) government. He alleged that FQM’s Kansanshi Mine has been processing gold and shipping it out as a “by product of copper”, the situation he described as the insane and most foolish.

“We sadly note that in his first months of being appointed as Provincial Minister for North Western Province, Hon. Richard Kapita, attempted to expose the rot going on at Kansanshi, but within hours he received a phone call from State House to caution him against “interfering” with investors. The Minister genuinely went to fight for all Zambians and the suffering miners. State House has clearly become the playground for mafias,” Dr Chishimba

According to Dr Chishimba, one ounce of gold is US$1, 259.80, which translates into US$40, 503.48 per kilogram, charging “seriously, how can gold a “by product”, as senselessly accepted by the PF regime, be more valuable than copper which is now selling at US$5, 735.99 per tonne and not per kilogram for that matter?”

He said the PF Regime has departed from its promises of lower taxes, more money in the pockets and more jobs.

Dr Chishimba added that the 2011 people’s revolution has been hijacked and lawlessness has become the defining character of the PF regime.

“In an act of lawlessness, FQM has plundered this country’s gold and the proceeds have been used to open the new mining projects such as Kalumbila. The same lawlessness applies to KCM, Mopane and other mining companies. The enforcers of the law have openly become accomplices.

Meanwhile, miners are paying rentals and have not been given title deeds for the houses that Kansanshi claimed were built for the empowerment of miners. Worse still, miners pay K1, 000 as school fees per month for their children at a school, which is meant to provide free education to miners’ children,” he stated.

He observed that apart from Kansanshi, other mining companies in Zambia are paying mine workers slave wages which are reminiscent of the colonial days during which there was industrial colour bar and African miners were denied equal pay for equal work.

The UPP leader said unrepresented miners, before the formation of the African Mine Workers Union under the astute leadership of Mr. Lawrence Chola Katilungu, protested against slave wages in 1935.

He said these protests, which resulted in the deaths of miners were staged at Roan Antelope, Nkana and Mufulira.

“In this context, it is unthinkable that after 53 years of independence, miners, whose contribution to the struggle for independence is indelible, have woken up to the crude reality of being paid K5 per hour which translates into K800 per month. Yet still, there are some miners who earn K450 per month. The blood of miners who died for justice still cries out for justice and righteousness in our land today,” he stated

Dr Chishimba said Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe once warned that a time would come when we shall be ruled by leaders who are not response.

“How can a country that has a President allow the wealth of the nation to leave our borders and place the burden on the poor to sustain luxurious lifestyles of state managers? Where is the President as all these things are happening?” Chishimba asked.

Courtesy of Kitwe Times