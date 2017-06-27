Kampyongo Describes As Lawlessness The Violence At Leopards Hill Memorial Park

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has described as an of lawlessness the violence that occurred at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park on Saturday involving UPND and PF supporters.

Mr. Kampyongo has told QTV news that his ministry will not condone such lawlessness and warns that those who will be implicated in the violence will face the wrath of the law.

He says he will not tolerate lawbreakers shielding themselves in the name of the PF.

Mr. Kampyongo says the his ministry will not look at the political affiliation of an individual, but prosecute whoever was involved in fracas, whether they are from the ruling PF or the opposition

The Ministetr has since vowed to deal with those involved in the fracas regardless of their political camp.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kampyongo, has also advised electoral expert McDonald Chipenzi to sober up and be balanced when analyzing what transpired at Memorial park.

He has also advised UPND Katuba member of parliament Patricia Mwashingwele to stop being hypocritical when commenting on the matter.