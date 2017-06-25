Zambia Police Officers Are The Most Corrupt Officers In Zambia

THAT the Zambia Police Service is the most corrupt government institution in Zambia is not a baseless allegation.

Efforts to dispel such a perception is not only an attempt to shield the rot but also directly works against mechanisms which can ensure better public service delivery for the benefit of national development.

Revelations by parliamentary committee on National Security and Foreign Affairs chairperson Dr. Martin Malama when presenting a report to Parliament that the Zambia Police is too corrupt last Friday is not surprising.

The Zambia Bribe Payers Index (ZBPI) survey which is jointly conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has annually ranked the Zambia Police particularly the Traffic Department as most corrupt among the law enforcement agencies in this country.

We recall in November last year, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo issued a directive to the Zambia Police to cut down on the number of road blocks from 81 to 40 in Lusaka to minimise inconveniencing the travelling public, motorists and rid the Police of rampant corruption.

Despite this ministerial directive, it has been business as usual. Officers from the Traffic Department has continued mounting road blocks on undesignated routes such as roads in the heart of compounds for the sole purpose of extorting cash from unsuspecting motorists.

What is more annoying is that even when a motorist admits to committing a traffic offence, thereby agrees to pay the fine, there is no guarantee that proceeds realised are channelled to government treasury as provided by law.