Police Launch Manhunt For Women Beating Woman in The Video That Has Gone Viral

“We appeal to members of the public who could be able to identify some people in a video that has gone viral in which a woman is seen being humiliated, undressed , dragged and being beaten by fellow women to help us with the information.

It is sad to note that women captured in the video mercilessly took turns in beating the defenceless woman on allegations that she was a prostitute. Such acts are inhuman, degrading and constitute a crime. Anyone with information that will help in apprehending the perpetrators should quickly inform police officers at any nearest police station.

As police, we strongly condemn the act and we wish to inform members of the public that we have opened an inquiry file in the matter as we are currently looking for the perpetrators. This country is regulated by laws therefore, we shall not tolerate anyone ignoring such provisions at will.”

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER