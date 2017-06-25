Lusaka ‘Prayer Warrior’ Divorced For Neglect

THE Matero local court heard how a 42-year-old man of Kabangwe township preferred going to the mountain to pray at the expense of working and providing for his family.

This was heard in a case in which Lydia Namfukwe, 39 of Chipata township sued Lacky Simfukwe for divorce.

Facts before the court were that the two got married in 1997 and have four children together. K 200 bride price out of K 250 was paid.

Namfukwe told the court that problems in her marriage started in 2010 when her husband started calling her a prostitute.

“My husband started suspecting me and gave me a Bible to swear if I have no boyfriend.

“It was here that he started going for prayers on grounds that God should reveal to him if I had boyfriend or not,” she said.

Namfukwe said her husband has refused to find employment since 2007 and instead goes to a mountain to pray.

She told the court that she has been taking care of him and their four children since they got married.

Namfukwe pleaded with the court to dissolve her marriage on grounds that there is no need to have a husband who cannot help supplement her efforts of fending for their four children.

But Simfukwe on the other hand denied the allegations and told the court that he only goes to pray whenever he is off from work.

“I am a bricklayer and my job is usually dependent on sourcing for contracts, I mostly go for prayers whenever I don’t have a contract,” he said.

In his submissions, Simfukwe told the court that he was not ready to divorce with his wife.

In passing judgement the court granted a divorce on grounds that there was lack of communication and trust in the marriage. Simfukwe was also ordered to compensate Namfukwe with K10,000 and K300 monthly child.