Inonge Wina Advises Women ‘Dont Use Your Body To Attain High Offices, History Has it That You Will Fall Out Of Favour’

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has cautioned women against using their beauty and patronage to attain leadership positions as such manoeuvres are usually short-lived.

And Mrs Wina has directed the Ministry of Gender to develop a database of all professional women across the country to enable Government to realise their full potential.

The Vice-President says women aspiring to be leaders should strive to work hard and be patient as opposed to using their ‘looks’ and patronage as history has it that they easily fall out of favour.

“Don’t depend on patronage as a woman. Do not use your looks to get high positions because half way, you may drop out,” she said.