BoZ Bans Issuance Of Cheques Over K25,000

BUSINESSES should utilise the Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) mode for any invoices above K25,000 following the limits on cheques put in place by the Central Bank, says Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ).
According to the Item Value Unit issued by the Bank of Zambia (BoZ), effective July 5th 2017, banks will not accept any cheques above K25,000.
