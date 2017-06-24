Police in Mongu Arrests UPND Officials For Unlawful Assembly

Police in Mongu have arrested five UPND provincial leaders for unlawful assembly.

Western province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu who has confirmed to the arrest to Q-News says the five UPND provincial leader wanted to hold a meeting at their party offices which attracted a huge crowd of people without notifying the Police.

Mr. Lungu has since warned people in the area regardless of political affiliation against conducting themselves in a manner that is contrary to the law.

And UPND Western province Chairman Musangu Njamba has described arrests as political.

Mr Njamba says they were peacefully holding a party meeting when the Police moved in and arrested five senior provincial party members.

Earlier in the morning, the UPND senior officials led party cadres and sympathizers in protesting and demanding for the release of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and for the election petition to be heard.

Speaking on behalf of the protestors, UPND western province spokesperson Nyambe Muyumbana warned that the people’s patience in the province over the continued incarceration Mr Hichilema is running out.