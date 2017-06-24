PF Cadres Terrorizing ‘Matebeto Business Owners’

Some restaurant owners at Lusaka famous Matebeto eating place have complained against Patriotic Front cadres who have been harassing them demanding that they pay levy.

The owners have disclosed that the cadres who even threaten to beat up those who resist to pay claim to have the full blessings of the area Member of Parliament Margret Mwanakatwe and the area Councilor.

The restaurant owners who sought anonymity for fear of victimization have disclosed that the known PF cadres are also demanding to be part of the Rhodes Park Market Cooperative Committee so that they are aware of all the decisions made by the committee.

They have wondered why the cadres want to interfere in the running of a private property.

Meanwhile, a 45 year old woman managing the public fee paying toilet at the same place says she is living in fear as the cadres have been threatening to beat her up whenever she refuses to surrender the money she collects.

The woman, who also sought anonymity, says uses the money she collects to look after the 12 orphans she is currently taking care of.

Q-News