Nkana Seek To Tame Buildcon

The FAZ Super League enters Week 14 with Nkana FC hosting Ndola side Buildcon on Saturday at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Buildcon formerly AM Welding are meeting Nkana for the first in the history of the FAZ Super League.

However, Nkana have played against Buildcon in a friendly match played at Nkana Stadium on March, 24 in which Kalampa won 3-0 with Walter Bwalya scoring a hat-trick.

Saturday’s game is a must win encounter for Coach Beston Chambeshi who’s side have gone two games without a win since he took charge last week.

Buildcon, fondly known as “Team Kopala” are 10th on the table having played 13 games, winning 4,drawing 6, losing 3 , conceding 8, scoring 8 with 18 points.

Kalampa have allowed 17 goals, scoring 19, losing 5 games, drawing 4 and occupy 11th position on 16 points.

The game will start at 15h00.

FAZ Super League – Week 14

Mufulira Wanderers vs Napsa stars

Lumwana Radiants vs Real Nakonde

Konkola Blades vs Green Eagles

Zanaco vs Kabwe warriors

Nakambala Leopards vs Red Arrows

City of Lusaka vs Lusaka Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers vs Forest Rangers

Green Buffaloes Vs Power Dynamos

Nkana vs Buildcon

Zesco united vs Nkwazi