Govt Forfeits 12 Fuel Tankers

Energy minister David Mabumba has disclosed that government through the Zambia Revenue Authority has slapped Lake Petroleum Oil with a penalty of K4.6 million for smuggling fuel into the country.

Mr. Mabumba has told a media briefing in Lusaka that the twelve trucks involved in smuggling the fuel have since been forfeited to the state.

He says this is contrary reports by a named tabloid that one hundred fuel tankers had entered the country illegally.

Mr Mabumba has explained that the tankers were impounded by ZRA and kept in Kapiri Mposhi before they were forfeited to the state.

Meanwhile the Minister has appointed new boards for ZESCO, Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and Indeni.