Former North-Western Province Permanent Secretary Arrested For Corruption

Former North-Western Province Permanent Secretary Fabian Mumba has been arrested.

Mr Mumba has been jointly charged with Procurement Manager at the Provincial Administration Collins Kapapala for willful failure to comply with applicable procurement procedures and guidelines.

The duo is alleged to have failed to comply with applicable laws, procedures or guidelines relating to the procurement of works for the upgrading and maintenance of the Magrade Extension Road in Solwezi which was awarded to Hillers Construction Company Limited contrary.

Mr Mumba and Mr. Kapapala have since been released on police bond and will appear in the Solwezi Subordinate Court on July 7, 2017 for plea.