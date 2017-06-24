Brexit: EU Leader Says UK Offer Could ‘Worsen Situation’

Europe’s most senior official has criticised the UK’s offer to EU nationals after Brexit, claiming it could “worsen the situation” for them.

European Council President Donald Tusk said the proposal was “below our expectations” and needed more detail.

He said the EU wanted to secure the “full rights” of all its citizens and British expats on the continent.

Theresa May said there were differences between the two sides but the UK was giving a “fair and serious” guarantee.

In response to claims by the former chancellor George Osborne, in an article for the Evening Standard, that she had “blocked” calls for the UK to offer a unilateral guarantee of rights in the aftermath of last year’s referendum, she said that was “certainly not my recollection” of events.

Q&A: What is UK offer?

May unveils Brexit offer for EU citizens

Brexit: What is at stake in EU-UK talks?

Brexit: All you need to know

Both the UK and the rest of the EU say they want to come to an arrangement to secure the status of the 3.2 million EU citizens in the UK and the estimated 1.2 million Britons living in EU countries on a reciprocal basis.

Under plans announced on Thursday by Mrs May, the UK envisages giving all EU citizens the right to stay after the UK’s exit – due on 30 March 2019 – and granting those resident for at the least five years the same rights to welfare, pensions and education as UK citizens.

Click to see content: Citzens_EU

However, no cut-off date for the package has been specified by Downing Street and further details of the plans will not be released until Monday.

The offer has received a mixed response from EU leaders with many describing it as a “good start” but calling for more detail.

Mr Tusk, who represents the other EU 27 nations, said the EU would “analyse line by line” the UK’s proposals when they were published in full on Monday.

But he told reporters in Brussels: “My first impression is that the UK’s offer is below our expectations and that it risks worsening the situation of citizens.”

And Joseph Muscat, the prime minister of Malta – who currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU – warned of the danger of “pitfalls”, in which people were “treated differently” depending on when they arrived in the UK.

“Everyone in Europe wants a situation where we have a blanket fair treatment of all our citizens”.

BBC