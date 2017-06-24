8 Year Old Chess Player In India Invite Limbo

Eight year old Chess master contender Kennedy Shally has appealed to government and the corporate world to help him raise about Twenty Four Thousand Kwacha needed to travel to India for an invitational tournament.
The young chess players says he is desperate to be at the tournament and put the country on the world map.
And Shally’s coach Mulenga Mulenga says he has written to the Ministry of Sports but there has been no response.
